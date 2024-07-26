Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $3.83 Million Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $221,351,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth about $219,971,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,477,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,731 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,150,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,940,000 after purchasing an additional 891,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,778,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,707,000 after purchasing an additional 789,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.33.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNV traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.64. The company had a trading volume of 414,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,391. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.15. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $147.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of -50.06, a PEG ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.50 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is -57.83%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

