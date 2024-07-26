Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 808 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ONEY traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.89. 14,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,409. The company has a market capitalization of $821.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $86.09 and a 1-year high of $110.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.66.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

