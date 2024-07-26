Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,872 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 17,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in Williams Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 10,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $42.52. 5,567,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,579,944. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.77.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

