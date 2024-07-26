Axie Infinity Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32.86 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $889.93 million and $32.86 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $6.01 or 0.00008909 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00009984 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,438.94 or 1.00021248 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011236 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006868 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00072746 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,157,689 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 148,150,069.80637446 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.81028466 USD and is up 3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 465 active market(s) with $34,353,626.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

