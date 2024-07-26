AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading 4% Higher

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) shot up 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.08 and last traded at $18.93. 16,762,490 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 36,412,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a market cap of $136.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its position in AT&T by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 48,091 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in AT&T by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

