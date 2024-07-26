ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.76, Zacks reports. ATN International had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $183.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. ATN International updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

ATN International Stock Performance

ATNI traded up $2.93 on Thursday, hitting $26.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,956. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.40. The firm has a market cap of $399.39 million, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 0.56. ATN International has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

ATN International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATNI. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of ATN International in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of ATN International in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ATN International news, Chairman Michael T. Prior acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.88 per share, with a total value of $198,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 523,026 shares in the company, valued at $10,397,756.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

Further Reading

