Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Major Shareholder Buys $70,416.64 in Stock

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard purchased 3,248 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.68 per share, with a total value of $70,416.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,503,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,669,310.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE AESI opened at $20.89 on Friday. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $24.93. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.61.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $192.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.39 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 313.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AESI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Atlas Energy Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AESI

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.