Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a payout ratio of 39.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,992. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.79. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Activity

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.03 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 4,467 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $137,806.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,310.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AUB. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

