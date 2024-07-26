ATI (NYSE:ATI) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.52

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.52 and last traded at $62.51, with a volume of 549434 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Northcoast Research downgraded ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on ATI in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Get ATI alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ATI

ATI Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ATI

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter valued at $1,698,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter valued at $2,901,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter valued at $1,100,000. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter valued at $10,003,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,419,000 after purchasing an additional 315,506 shares during the last quarter.

ATI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.