Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 67.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

Asure Software Trading Up 1.3 %

ASUR stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,686. The company has a market cap of $262.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $15.54.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $31.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 million. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asure Software will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Asure Software

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

