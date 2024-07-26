Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.22

Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.22 and last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 27395 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.26.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on Astronics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68. The company has a market cap of $774.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.14). Astronics had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $185.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRO. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Astronics by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 814,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,192,000 after purchasing an additional 92,574 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in Astronics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 545,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 36,980 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Astronics by 289.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 28,928 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Astronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Astronics by 103.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 24,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

