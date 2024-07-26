Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.56.

ASB traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $23.80. 371,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,695. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $321.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.69 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $106,553.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,591.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 470.2% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 285.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

