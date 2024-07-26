Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Gap Down to $24.31

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.31, but opened at $23.41. Aspen Aerogels shares last traded at $23.87, with a volume of 106,935 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. B. Riley upgraded Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.06.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aspen Aerogels

In related news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $82,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,280,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,590,011. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $82,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,280,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,590,011. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $7,513,042.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,480.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,832,103 shares of company stock valued at $91,679,369 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,445,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after acquiring an additional 14,013 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at $827,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,154,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after acquiring an additional 404,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

