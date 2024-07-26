AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ) Director Terrylene Penstock Sells 350,000 Shares

AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ – Get Free Report) Director Terrylene Penstock sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total value of C$38,500.00.

Terrylene Penstock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 18th, Terrylene Penstock sold 300,000 shares of AsiaBaseMetals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total value of C$31,500.00.

AsiaBaseMetals Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of ABZ opened at C$0.11 on Friday. AsiaBaseMetals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.08 and a 12-month high of C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10.

AsiaBaseMetals Company Profile

AsiaBaseMetals Inc focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metals properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, zinc copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Gnome project consisting of 1,996 hectares located in British Columbia. AsiaBaseMetals Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

