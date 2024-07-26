Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.88.

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $94.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Ashland has a one year low of $70.82 and a one year high of $102.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.64 million. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ashland will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Ashland in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

