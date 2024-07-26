Argus Increases Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Price Target to $60.00

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Argus from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.83% from the company’s previous close.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $52.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,449. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $133.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $55.72.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sanofi

About Sanofi

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 480.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

