Argus Increases Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Price Target to $60.00

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Argus from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.83% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $52.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,449. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $133.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $55.72.
Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.
