argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.34 EPS

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.34, Zacks reports. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS.

argenx Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ARGX traded up $8.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $494.46. The stock had a trading volume of 770,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,737. argenx has a 52 week low of $327.73 and a 52 week high of $532.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $413.06 and a 200 day moving average of $394.35. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARGX. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $546.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $607.00 price objective (up previously from $535.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $543.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.05.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

