Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider R. Kipp Deveer Sells 41,676 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $6,260,151.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,075,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,475,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ares Management Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE ARES opened at $145.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $152.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.78 and its 200 day moving average is $134.03. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 65.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 166.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Ares Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 66.7% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 10.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in Ares Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 32,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $176.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

