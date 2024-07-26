Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.89

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 302272 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABUS has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $739.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.90.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 572.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 12.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 436,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 49,265 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 19.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 349,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 57,390 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 139,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

