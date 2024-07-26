Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on APTO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Down 7.0 %

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned approximately 0.16% of Aptose Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

