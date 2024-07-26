AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Trading 6% Higher After Strong Earnings

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $150.65 and last traded at $150.00. 102,227 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 295,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.49.

The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $910.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

ATR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair upgraded AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

In other AptarGroup news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $121,085.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $476,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,454.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $121,085.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,337.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,659 shares of company stock worth $1,269,976 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 8,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4,983.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

