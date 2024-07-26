Animalcare Group (LON:ANCR) Trading 10.2% Higher

Shares of Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR – Get Free Report) traded up 10.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 275 ($3.56) and last traded at GBX 270 ($3.49). 183,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 295% from the average session volume of 46,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245 ($3.17).

Animalcare Group Stock Up 3.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 241.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 216.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £165.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13,700.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jenny Winter sold 95,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.91), for a total transaction of £214,245 ($277,088.72). 29.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Animalcare Group Company Profile

Animalcare Group plc develops, sells, and distributes licensed veterinary pharmaceuticals and identification products, and services for companion and production animals, and equine veterinary markets in Europe and internationally. It also offers microchipping and other associated services. Animalcare Group plc is based in York, the United Kingdom.

