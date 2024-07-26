Analysts Set Expectations for Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.10 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.05. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cathay General Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $178.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CATY. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CATY

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CATY opened at $44.97 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.08 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 16.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 12,039.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 22,160.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.