Analysts Offer Predictions for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Simpson Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $8.10 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s FY2024 earnings at $8.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.14 EPS.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.13). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $596.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SSD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $184.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Simpson Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $123.93 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $350,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,179.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $128,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

