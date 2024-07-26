Amplify Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) Shares Down 0.9%

Amplify Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.97 and last traded at $19.13. Approximately 23,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 18,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

Amplify Travel Tech ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $83.22 million, a P/E ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.70.

Get Amplify Travel Tech ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Travel Tech ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amplify Travel Tech ETF stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Amplify Travel Tech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Amplify Travel Tech ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (AWAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Travel Technology index. The fund tracks an index of global travel technology companies that are fundamentally screened and are weighted based on market cap and liquidity. AWAY was launched on Feb 12, 2020 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Travel Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Travel Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.