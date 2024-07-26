Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol updated its Q3 guidance to $0.43-0.45 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.430-0.450 EPS.

APH traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.86. 11,981,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,505,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.39. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $39.34 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $15,541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,280 shares in the company, valued at $26,844,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Amphenol to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Amphenol from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.35.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

