American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Cut to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the airline’s stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $10.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.44. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

