Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $215.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $220.04.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $179.85 on Monday. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.32 and a 200-day moving average of $178.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,112,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,250,048 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $17,700,551,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,260,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,717,254 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $2,239,757,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,295,899,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524,463 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

