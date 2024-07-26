Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $24.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ACI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.14. The company had a trading volume of 299,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,680. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average is $20.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,433,793.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,877.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 38.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,426,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,669,000 after buying an additional 956,744 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,125,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,880,000 after buying an additional 790,207 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 84.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,598,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,278,000 after buying an additional 733,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,504,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,598,000 after buying an additional 705,861 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Roth Mkm upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.45.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

