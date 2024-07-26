Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Lowered to C$22.00 at Raymond James

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$25.50 to C$21.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.52.

Get Air Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Air Canada

Air Canada Price Performance

AC stock opened at C$16.15 on Tuesday. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$15.93 and a 1 year high of C$24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.37. The firm has a market cap of C$5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Canada will post 3.1906412 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Canada

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.