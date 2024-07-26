AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) PT Raised to $11.00 at Compass Point

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Compass Point from $10.25 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AGNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $10.64.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $102,280. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

