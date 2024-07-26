Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) vs. Visionary (NASDAQ:GV) Critical Comparison

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) and Visionary (NASDAQ:GV – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Afya and Visionary’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Afya $576.09 million 2.88 $77.38 million $1.07 16.56 Visionary $8.43 million N/A -$3.47 million N/A N/A

Afya has higher revenue and earnings than Visionary.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

88.0% of Afya shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Visionary shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Afya shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Visionary shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Afya and Visionary’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Afya 16.20% 17.51% 8.20% Visionary N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Afya has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visionary has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Afya and Visionary, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Afya 0 3 0 0 2.00 Visionary 0 0 0 0 N/A

Afya currently has a consensus target price of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 22.27%. Given Afya’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Afya is more favorable than Visionary.

Summary

Afya beats Visionary on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools. The company also provides digital health services, such as subscription-based mobile app and website portal that focuses on assisting health professionals and students with clinical decision-making through tools, such as medical calculators, charts, and updated content, as well as prescriptions, clinical scores, medical procedures and laboratory exams, and others. It offers health sciences courses, which comprise medicine, dentistry, nursing, radiology, psychology, pharmacy, physical education, physiotherapy, nutrition, and biomedicine; and degree programs and courses in other subjects and disciplines, including undergraduate and post graduate courses in business administration, accounting, law, civil engineering, industrial engineering, and pedagogy. In addition, the company provides medical postgraduate specialization programs; printed and digital content; and an online medical education platform and practical medical training services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Nova Lima, Brazil.

About Visionary

Visionary Holdings Inc. provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs. It also provides educational services, such as immigration and study visa, student housing, career guidance, internship, and entrepreneurship guidance. The company was formerly known as Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. and changed its name to Visionary Holdings Inc. in February 2024. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Visionary Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 3888 Investment Group Limited.

