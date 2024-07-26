Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$25.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$16.50. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ARE. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Paradigm Capital boosted their target price on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$17.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.69.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aecon Group

Aecon Group Price Performance

TSE ARE traded up C$0.94 on Friday, reaching C$15.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,586. The stock has a market cap of C$980.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$8.42 and a twelve month high of C$17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.69.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.04. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of C$846.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 0.9104803 EPS for the current year.

Aecon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.