AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in AECOM were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis grew its position in AECOM by 1,247.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 134,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after acquiring an additional 124,307 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of AECOM by 1.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 108,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,675,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of AECOM by 111.1% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 2.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of AECOM by 27.7% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 41,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACM. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AECOM from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AECOM from $110.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.88.

AECOM Stock Performance

NYSE ACM traded up $1.64 on Thursday, reaching $89.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. AECOM has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $98.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -988.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.17.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -977.67%.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $671,308.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,711.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

