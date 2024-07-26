Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 699 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,114,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 2,801.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 330,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,720,000 after purchasing an additional 319,109 shares during the period. Focused Investors Fund L P purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,634,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,218,132,000 after purchasing an additional 211,459 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,866,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $467.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $593.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.07.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC traded up $9.73 on Friday, hitting $480.30. 1,133,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,638. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $441.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.43. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $496.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.41. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 57.62%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

