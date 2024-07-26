Advisors Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $95,313,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $3,579,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter worth about $2,294,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $1,862,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

COR stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,310,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.65 and a twelve month high of $246.75. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.36.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,323,746.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $419,513.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,756.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,899,112 shares of company stock valued at $408,654,376 over the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.78.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

