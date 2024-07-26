Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Herc worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter worth about $43,505,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter worth about $30,457,000. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its stake in Herc by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 817,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,776,000 after buying an additional 169,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Herc by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,505,000 after buying an additional 60,715 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter worth about $8,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Herc Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:HRI traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.24. The stock had a trading volume of 301,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,014. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.08. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

Herc Announces Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter. Herc had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 26.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.97%.

Insider Activity at Herc

In related news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $1,026,529.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,326,705.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $3,176,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,887,195.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $1,026,529.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,326,705.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on HRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

