Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $6.59 Million Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,441 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Avista worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVA. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Avista by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Avista Price Performance

AVA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,782. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.46.

Avista Dividend Announcement

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $594.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.34 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Bryan Alden Cox sold 1,716 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $61,261.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,897.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Latisha Diane Hill sold 1,700 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $61,557.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,387.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Alden Cox sold 1,716 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $61,261.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,897.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,916 shares of company stock valued at $215,268. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho upgraded Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

