Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.14 Million Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,787 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 42,755 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,901 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 16,564 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,245,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $24,319,000 after purchasing an additional 55,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 35.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 551,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 143,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,721. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.69. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

