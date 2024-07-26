Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,802 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,360,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,030,000 after purchasing an additional 149,353 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,311,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,154,000 after buying an additional 29,462 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 296,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,624,000 after acquiring an additional 18,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.42.

PFG stock traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,833,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,820. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.21 and a 12-month high of $88.26.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

