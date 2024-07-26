Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Earns “Buy” Rating from TD Securities

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$14.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 47.99% from the stock’s current price.
AAV has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.68.
Advantage Energy Stock Down 3.5 %
Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of C$139.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$132.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 0.5729702 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Advantage Energy
In other news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.91 per share, with a total value of C$237,919.20. In related news, Director Donald M. Clague purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.58 per share, with a total value of C$52,900.00. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.91 per share, with a total value of C$237,919.20. Insiders bought 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $372,069 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.
Advantage Energy Company Profile
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
