AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.71.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $4.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,429,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,548,260. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $135.85 and a 12 month high of $186.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 8.4% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 246.1% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

