9,772 Shares in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $110,118.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,259 shares in the company, valued at $737,399.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

PPBI stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.72. The company had a trading volume of 852,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,762. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.55 and a beta of 1.24. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $154.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.23 million. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 1,015.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PPBI shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Pacific Premier Bancorp

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.