7,765 Shares in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FTCS traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.63. 238,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,941. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $87.06.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2843 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

