684 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Bought by Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $16,237,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 47.1% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 74.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 89,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,114,000 after purchasing an additional 38,269 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 388.4% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 55.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,447 shares of company stock worth $27,684,677 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXON stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $310.81. 378,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,647. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.32. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.37 and a 12-month high of $329.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.88, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXON. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.54.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

