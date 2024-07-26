6,243 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,243 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,368 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 14,014 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

CTSH traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $73.21. 4,981,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,103,955. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $62.14 and a one year high of $80.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.88. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

View Our Latest Report on Cognizant Technology Solutions

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.