6,239 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 73.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.52. 488,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,902. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $225.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

