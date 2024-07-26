3,322 Shares in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Acquired by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 380.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 34,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,230,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter worth about $640,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the 1st quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Gorman-Rupp Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE GRC traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.53. The company had a trading volume of 170,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,785. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.94. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12 month low of $27.72 and a 12 month high of $42.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $159.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.49 million. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 5.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GRC

Gorman-Rupp Profile

(Free Report)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.