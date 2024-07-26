3,322 Shares in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Acquired by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 380.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 34,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,230,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter worth about $640,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the 1st quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.
Gorman-Rupp Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE GRC traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.53. The company had a trading volume of 170,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,785. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.94. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12 month low of $27.72 and a 12 month high of $42.24.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.
Gorman-Rupp Profile
The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.
