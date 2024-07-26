2,849 Shares in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Acquired by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 215,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,675,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Trading Up 2.7 %

DIN stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $35.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,515. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.52. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $60.98. The stock has a market cap of $541.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.74.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $206.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.86.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Articles

