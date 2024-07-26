259 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Purchased by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPG. Argus raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.95. 110,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,663. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $158.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.75.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 101.91%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

